Why Jagmeet Singh might have signed up enough new members to win NDP leadership race

To put himself into serious contention in the NDP leadership race, Jagmeet Singh, a member of the Ontario legislature, needed to sign up thousands more members than his three rivals to make up for his apparent deficit among the party’s existing membership base.

Figures released this week suggest he has done just that.

Not only has it put him into contention to win it all, it has made him a potential first-ballot victor. But how realistic is that possibility?