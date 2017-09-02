Fatal arson case of Edmonton teenagers put over until the end of the month

EDMONTON — Two teenagers charged in an arson that left a five-month-old baby dead have had their cases set over until later this month.

Bronson Woycenko, 19, made his appearance in court Friday morning via CCTV on charges of second-degree murder, arson, disregard for human life and mischief.

Jessica Tammerand, 18, was out on bail and was supposed to appear in court on charges of arson, disregard for human life, and mischief under $5,000 but did not show up.

A warrant was issued for her arrest, but a lawyer representing her appeared in court later in the day.

Both cases have been put over to Sept. 29.

Baby Hunter Brown died, his mother was seriously injured and six others escaped from the home in southeast Edmonton on Aug. 22.

The mother, Angie Tang, has since been released from hospital.

(CTV Edmonton)

The Canadian Press