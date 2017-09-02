Alberta’s United Conservative Party releases details on vote for new leader

The United Conservative Party has released details on how it will elect its new leader and says it plans to hold five candidates’ debates around the province.

Voting will take place by preferential, non-weighted ballot by phone or online starting at 9 a.m. on Oct. 26 and ending at 5 p.m. Oct. 28.

To vote, memberships must be purchased by 5 p.m. on Sept. 29, and members will also have to register online to vote, with proof of identity, by 5 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Leadership candidates in the newly merged conservative party must p