Debate needed on free speech limits in digital era

Nearly half a century ago, the Star’s long campaign for a ban on hate speech collided with a famous hater.

It was at the beginning of the culture wars that bedevil our political discourse still. My father’s editorial in defence of Pierre Trudeau’s new Hate Literature Act set off a legal battle that lasted nearly a decade. The Star won a pyrrhic victory in the end, a favourable judgment without full reimbursement of its huge costs, let alone damages.