Draft documents shows Manitoba looking at carbon tax far below federal demand

The Manitoba government has been eyeing the possibility of charging a carbon tax of $25 per tonne — half of what the federal government has insisted must be in place by 2022 — according to a document obtained by The Canadian Press.

The document, titled the Climate and Green Plan Town Hall Toolkit, also says farmers would be exempt from the tax, and at $25 per tonne, it would raise $250 million annually.

Sustainable Development Minister Rochelle Squires said the toolkit is only a draft document, and no final decision has been made on what the carbon tax will end up being.

“The document in question is an internal draft document that I will not comment on,” Squires said in a written statement.

“It is not government policy. We are continuing our work in developing a made-in-Manitoba Climate and Green Plan by consulting with Manitobans including the business community and environmental and community stakeholders, as well as the federal government.”