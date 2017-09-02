Interim fighter jet purchase in limbo as Liberals deal with NAFTA talks

Canada’s new minister tasked with procurement says negotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement are casting a shadow over the Liberal’s decision to buy interim fighter jets to replace its aging CF-18 fleet.

“I don’t think we know exactly when we’re going to make a decision on that. I think it’ll have to be this fall and we’re going to be mindful of all the other layers. This isn’t a decision we can make in isolation without considering the consequences for trade negotiations and relationships with our own aerospace industry,” Public Services and Procurement Minister Carla Qualtrough told CBC Radio’s The House.