Margaret Atwood is a NIMBY – and so are most of us

Margaret Atwood’s most famous dystopian novel features an evil fundamentalist regime that enslaves women. Perhaps her next one will feature an evil cabal of luxury condo developers, plotting to take over leafy old neighbourhoods and defile innocent trees. Ms. Atwood, who happens to live in Toronto’s leafy old Annex, is currently fighting an eight-storey condo development she doesn’t like. She strenuously denies that this amounts to NIMBYism. She’s simply standing up for the downtrodden and oppressed. “The un-rich have owned their houses for decades,” she tweeted. “Why should a devlpmnt go right up to their lot lines and kill their beloved trees?”

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.