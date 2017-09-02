Police say woman, 29, from Montreal found strangled in Edmonton apartment

EDMONTON — Police in Edmonton are investigating the death of a Montreal woman who an autopsy has determined was strangled.

Valerie Maurice, 29, was found dead inside an apartment in north Edmonton on Thursday when police responded to a "check on welfare" call.

Police say Maurice didn't live in the suite.

Spokeswoman Noreen Remtulla says Maurice frequented Edmonton.

Edmonton media reported that officers were at the apartment building on Saturday afternoon with guns drawn, but no one was arrested.

Police say they decided to release Maurice's name because it serves an investigative purpose.

Her death is Edmonton's 34th homicide of 2017.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

The Canadian Press