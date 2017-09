Saskatchewan NDP leadership candidate makes promise — no corporate, union money

Saskatchewan NDP leadership candidate Ryan Meili is pledging to not accept donations from corporations or unions.

The Saskatoon-Meewasin MLA says he will only fundraise through individual donors.

He says it’s time to update Saskatchewan’s campaign finance laws to bring them in line with the rest of the country.

The physician-turned-politician also says he would introduce strict new accountability rules for party donations if elected leader and, eventually, premier.