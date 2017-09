Trump Administration Requests Nearly $8 Billion for Harvey Response

The Trump administration on Friday asked Congress for $7.85 billion to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which caused devastating floods in parts of Texas.

The size of the appropriation request is larger than what some had expected. Two Republican congressional sources had said a request of at least $5.5 billion had been expected. The Office of Management and Budget made the request in a letter sent to House Speaker Paul Ryan.