Trump Voters to Trump: Act Like a Goddamn President

The polls have not been kind to President Trump, whose approval rating has declined since he took office despite his boasts that everything is great. To get behind the numbers and understand why some voters are losing faith in Trump, veteran Democratic pollster Peter Hart, under the auspices of Emory University, assembled a focus group in Pittsburgh Tuesday evening with half Donald Trump voters, half Hillary Clinton voters to explore attitudes about immigration and Trump’s cherished border wall with Mexico, along with their thoughts on how Trump conducts himself as a leader.