B.C. Liberals pick former MLA Ben Stewart for Kelowna West byelection

It’s official: Former MLA Ben Stewart will be the B.C. Liberal candidate for the upcoming byelection in the Kelowna West riding.

The position became available when former premier Christy Clark resigned after the last election, which led to a government now led by an NDP-Green partnership.

Stewart said he was surprised by the election results and spoke to friends, family and former constituents after Clark stepped down.

“They thought that it would be important to not only have strong representation but somebody that could help thro