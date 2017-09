Canadian cargo plane departs for Texas as part of post-Harvey relief effort

The Canadian government sent a cargo plane loaded with humanitarian supplies to Texas on Sunday as part of a relief effort following the damage caused by hurricane Harvey.

The plane, filled with supplies including baby formula, blankets and cribs, departed the Canadian Forces base in Trenton, Ont., for the Lackland Airforce base near San Antonio.

In a statement, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said that Canada and