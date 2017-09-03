Cindic spins Grala on last lap to win NASCAR Truck race

BOWMANVILLE, Ont. — Austin Cindic spun out leader Kaz Grala on the final lap and went on to win the NASCAR Camping World Truck race Sunday at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Racing on his 19th birthday, Cindric plowed into Grala in Turn 5 on the road course. Cindric earned a spot in the playoffs with his first career series victory.

"I wanted to pass him clean because I'm all about that," Cindric said. "I feel like this is what NASCAR racing is about. You have to win to make a playoff position. You can't finish second. Everyone (who has won here) made the move in the last corner. I figured I might as well change that."

Grala ended up third behind Noah Gragson.

"He didn't even attempt to pass," Grala said. "He just drove right in there and used me as his brakes, turned me straight around and gave me no opportunity. Just a dirty move. I've got a lot of respect for him as a road course racer, but lost a lot today."

Cindric started from the pole in Brad Keselowski Racing's Ford and overcame a mid-race pit-road penalty for leaving his stall with the fuel canister attached.

Justin Haley was fourth, followed by Ryan Truex, Johnny Sauter and Chase Briscoe.

Briscoe, Cindric's Brad Keselowski Racing teammate, also wrapped by a playoff berth with a 75-point advantage over the cutoff spot. Christopher Bell, John Hunter Nemechek, Sauter, Matt Crafton and Grala also have qualified, with the final spot to be determined Sept. 15 in the in the regular-season finale at Chicagoland Speedway.

The Associated Press