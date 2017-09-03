Police in Vaughan, Ont., investigate crash that took two lives Saturday

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police north of Toronto are looking for witnesses to a three-vehicle crash that took two lives Saturday evening.

York Regional Police say a black Audi, a beige Honda CRV and a commercial van collided in Vaughan, Ont., at about 5:15 p.m.

They say a passenger in the Audi, a 27-year-old man from London, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver in that car was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the Honda, a 61-year-old man from Brampton, was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.

They say two passengers in the Honda were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and the driver of the commercial van was treated for minor injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward, especially those who may have dashcam footage of the incident.

The Canadian Press