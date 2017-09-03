Tories send Liberals a NAFTA olive branch, with strings attached

Attack mode, says the Conservative Party’s new foreign affairs critic, will not be the opposition’s first instinct when dealing with the Liberal government’s renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Conservative MP Erin O’Toole says his party is willing to offer non-partisan support to the Liberal government during the continuing NAFTA renegotiation, which entered its second round this weekend in Mexico City.

But only as long as the Liberals keep the focus on job creation, securing market access and levelling a playing field that he says has given Mexican labour an unfair advantage.