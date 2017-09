Toronto man, 34, dead after apparent shooting in city’s west end

Toronto police are investigating the city's 36th homicide of the year.

Police say they were called to a shooting in Toronto's west end Saturday night, where they found a man lying on the ground in front of an apartment building.

They say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He's now been identified as Awad Hurre, 34, of Toronto.

Police are looking for a taxi driver who was in the area around the time of the shooting and who may have spoken with the victim.

The Canadian Press