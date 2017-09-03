Trudeau should be careful about Trump Whisperer role

With the NAFTA renegotiations off to a rough start, and given his calculated efforts to ingratiate himself to U.S. President Donald Trump, perhaps Prime Minister Justin Trudeau should take a page from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s book. At the beginning of their first encounter at Trump Tower in New York, Abe presented then-U.S. president-elect Trump with a $4,000 gold, anti-slice golf driver. How about a gold-plated hockey stick from Trudeau?

Recall that in the post-1945 period, Canada consciously positioned itself on the world stage to play the role of interlocutor, mediator and bridge-builder. Even today, it is still seen by other countries as a force for bringing disparate parties together, helping to resolve seemingly intractable international disputes and bridging gaps between governments.