Trump ‘speaks in ways that I wouldn’t’ on North Korea, but US must show ‘strength’: Ted Cruz

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz said President Donald Trump “speaks in ways that I wouldn’t” on North Korea but that it helps to “have a president who is strong.”

The Republican senator told ABC News “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that if North Korea’s claim that it successfully tested a hydrogen bomb Sunday is true, it is “a serious escalation in their ability to commit mass acts of murder” that will spur calls for “further serious steps to prevent North Korea from using those weapons.”