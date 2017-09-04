Ontario Provincial Police officer hit and dragged by car during traffic stop

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — An Ontario Provincial Police officer is out of hospital after being hit and dragged by a car during a traffic stop Monday morning.

Peel Region police say Const. Patrick Chatelain was conducting a traffic stop in Mississauga, Ont., shortly before 9 a.m., when the driver tried to flee.

They say the car struck the officer and dragged him along the road.

Peel police initially said the officer's injuries were considered life-threatening, but his condition improved and he was recovering at home.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a tweet that Chatelain — a four-year veteran of the Port Credit detachment — was expected to make a full recovery.

At around 1 p.m. police found the suspect vehicle in a parking lot of an apartment complex but the vehicle was unoccupied at the time. Police later said they had arrested one person in connection with the investigation but did not indicate if charges had been laid.

The Canadian Press