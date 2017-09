Provinces will bear burden of legalized marijuana

The Trudeau government is set on legalizing marijuana by the summer of 2018. While it will enjoy the political payoff of appearing progressive on this file, all of the associated problems and logistics of legalizing pot will fall on the shoulders of the provincial governments.

The views, opinions and analyses expressed in the articles on National Newswatch are those of the contributor(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views or opinions of the publishers.