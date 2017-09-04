Small businesses, Trudeau government headed for autumn tax showdown

Ottawa’s fall parliamentary session is a couple of weeks away and Canadians are already getting a preview of what could be the season’s main event: a scrap over the Liberals’ proposed tax changes.

The Trudeau government’s controversial plan is designed to close loopholes that it says give a growing number of wealthy, small-business owners an unfair tax advantage over other Canadians.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau himself has rejected criticism over the plan, arguing Friday he “will make no apologies” for his commitment to fairness.

But when it comes to the tax proposals, his Liberals have left themselves room to manoeuvre, if necessary.

The mid-July announcement launched a 75-day consultation period, ending Oct. 2, to allow people to digest the complex proposals and provide feedback that could lead to adjustments.

At the time, Finance Minister Bill Morneau admitted he anticipated some p