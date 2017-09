Government added privacy protections to MyDemocracy.ca contract only after privacy commissioner began investigation: documents

When the Liberal government launched its MyDemocracy.ca website last December, the online survey — part of an ultimately fruitless public consultation process on electoral reform — was ridiculed. It also raised concerns about privacy.

Why, observers wondered, did a survey asking people’s opinion about our “democratic values” — though not which voting system we should have — need to know a respondent’s postal code? Their occupation? Their household income?