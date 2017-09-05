New Brunswick judge delays Oland murder hearing because of unresolved issues

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — There has been another delay in the Dennis Oland murder case.

Lawyers appeared in a New Brunswick court today to set a date, but the judge delayed the case again.

Judge Terrence Morrison says there are many issues that need to be resolved before they could realistically set a date and the length of time required for a second trial in the 2011 bludgeoning death of Oland's multimillionaire father, Richard Oland.

Morrison says those issues include the number of Crown witnesses, and the number of possible pretrial motions.

Lawyers will return to court Nov. 2 to meet with Morrison for a pretrial conference.

The trial date was originally supposed to be set last month, but Oland's lawyers and the Crown said then there were matters they needed to iron out.

Oland was convicted of second-degree murder in 2015, but was released on bail last October when the provincial appeal court ordered a new trial, citing an error in the judge's instructions to the jury.

The Canadian Press