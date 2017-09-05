Ottawa plans to fine companies that fail to report data breaches

Canadian companies that try to hide data breaches could soon face fines under new regulations being proposed by the federal government.

In most provinces, it is up to a company to decide whether to tell Canadians if their computer systems have been hacked or if personal data ranging from their names to their social insurance numbers, addresses or credit card information has fallen into the wrong hands.

Under the planned changes, however, it would be mandatory for companies to report to authorities and notify individuals if their data has been breached.

“The proposed regulations are expected to contribute positively to the privacy and security of individuals,” government officials wrote in a notice of the proposed changes.