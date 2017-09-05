Video game giant Ubisoft announces $780-million Quebec expansion

MONTREAL — French video game giant Ubisoft is expanding its Quebec presence with plans to invest $780 million in the province by 2027 and hire 1,000 people.

Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot says the expansion will include a $135-million investment to open a studio in early 2018 in Saguenay, about 250 kilometres north of Quebec City.

Guillemot said today the company is looking to hire 125 people within five years to work in the office.

Ubisoft also plans to add 675 jobs in Montreal and another 200 in Quebec City, while opening a fourth bureau in the province in an undisclosed location.

The company, which currently has 3,600 employees in Montreal and Quebec City, is known internationally for its popular video games including Assassin's Creed.

Guillemot says Ubisoft's Quebec investment has totalled $3.5 billion since 1997 and will increase to $9 billion at the end of its expansion plan.

The Canadian Press