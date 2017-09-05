Warning of ‘two classes’ of taxpayers, Morneau stands firm on controversial tax overhaul plan

Minister of Finance Bill Morneau speaks with small business owners at a coffee shop in Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday September 5, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ben Nelms ORG XMIT: VCRX103

There may be some tweaks here and there, but Finance Minister Bill Morneau says he has yet to hear an argument that might convince him to retreat on his proposed crackdown on tax avoidance through private corporations.

Morneau was in Vancouver on Tuesday to meet with small-business owners and speak to the media ahead of the Liberal caucus retreat in Kelowna, B.C., where MPs are expected to air concerns they’re hearing from constituents over the proposal. Doctors, farmers, small-business advocacy groups and many others have vigorously attacked Morneau’s plan.