Alberta politician Derek Fildebrandt seeks mistrial on traffic charges

EDMONTON — A former member of Alberta's newest political party is seeking a mistrial on traffic-related charges.

Derek Fildebrandt's lawyer has told provincial court in Edmonton that the court wrongly allowed some evidence to be heard.

Fildebrandt was charged by police in 2016 with leaving the scene of an accident and failing to notify the owner of a damaged vehicle.

It's alleged he hit a parked van and then fled.

The judge hearing the case is reviewing Fildebrandt's request.

Fildebrandt resigned from the United Conservative Party caucus last month after growing controversy over the traffic charges, his legislature expense claims and his admission that he rented out his taxpayer-subsidized apartment.

