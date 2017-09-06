Amid harassment claims, Quebec Liberals support candidate Eric Tetrault

QUEBEC — The Quebec Liberals are rallying behind their candidate in a Quebec City byelection amid claims he psychologically harassed employees of a company where he previously worked.

Eric Tetrault is the Liberal hopeful in Louis-Hebert, a riding long held by the party and one it hopes to keep in the Oct. 2 vote.

Montreal La Presse reported Wednesday that Tetrault was the subject of a psychological harassment complaint while serving as director of public affairs for ArcelorMittal, a steel and mining company.

Tetrault acknowledged the contents of the report but told some Quebec City media no formal complaint was filed following the probe.

La Presse said the report commissioned by ArcelorMittal's top brass concluded Tetrault's behaviour toward women was uncalled for and that he would comment on their physical appearance.

It also said he intimidated other employees and was the reason three people took sick leave.

Tetrault apologized Wednesday, saying his behaviour was "improper" and admitting to being "abrasive" and a bit "forthright" with members of his team.

He said ArcelorMittal executives were under pressure at the time and that he had made the "common mistake" of transferring that pressure to employees.

Several Liberal cabinet ministers came to Tetrault's defence Wednesday and he said he hopes to remain the party's candidate.

Tetrault said he has the support of Premier Philippe Couillard and discussed the matter with him Tuesday night.

The Canadian Press