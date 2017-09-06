Andrew Scheer seeks to rally Conservatives in fall strategy session

A selfie with a camel. Snapshots of cherub-cheeked children looking on in awe at some summertime marvel. Photo captions paying tribute to the support of his spouse.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s summer on social media? Nope: think Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer instead.

Make no mistake, the Conservatives are hoping to beat Trudeau come the 2019 election, and if there’s one thing they’re conceding it’s that doing so requires being a little more like him.

To a point, anyway.

“I’m not going to try and get even flashier socks that he has to make an impression on social media,” Scheer joked in an interview.

But what Scheer is aiming for when Parliament resumes in a couple weeks is to lay the groundwork to convince Canadians that he can provide an alternative.

“I think at the end of the day if voters don’t se