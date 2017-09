Canada must dare to help the ‘DREAMers’

In February, Irene Bloemraad and I wrote a piece for The Globe and Mail concerning the role Canada should play if the Trump administration opted to forcibly deport its undocumented population from the United States. At the time, the piece was met with relative silence. Many understood the grim dynamic between these migrants and the state, but few could imagine protections being stripped from hundreds of thousands of people, let alone how Canada could respond to such a prospect.

