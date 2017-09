Canada to decide on potential free trade agreement with China this fall, with Asia seen as counterpoint to NAFTA renegotiation

China's Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye is shown at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Canada, in Ottawa on Thursday, June 29, 2017. The Trudeau government should spend less time bowing down to Canadian journalists preoccupied with human rights and get on with negotiating an important free trade agreement with China, says the country's ambassador.

While all eyes are on NAFTA, Canada is trying to move quickly on trade in the Asia-Pacific, with decisions on a China free trade agreement and an updated TPP coming this fall.

Diversifying trade with market access in Asia would offer major opportunities to Canadian business, say experts, and send a signal to the United States that while the North American Free Trade Agreement is important, Canadian exports can go elsewhere.