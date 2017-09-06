First witnesses Friday at murder trial of Montreal man charged in death of store clerk

MONTREAL — The first witnesses at the murder trial of a man charged with killing a clerk in a Montreal supermarket will testify Friday.

Randy Tshilumba, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of Clemence Beaulieu-Patry, 20, in April 2016.

Superior Court Justice Helene Di Salvo spoke to the jury of seven men and five women today about how the five-week trial will work.

She told them to stick to the evidence presented in court and to avoid using social media or conducting their own research.

Crown prosecutor Catherine Perreault was not in court today because of a bad back but is expected to be present Friday.

Beaulieu-Patry was working in the east-end Maxi supermarket at the time of the alleged attack, which took place with dozens of customers and employees on the premises.

The Canadian Press