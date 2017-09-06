Liberals struggling to reverse Harper’s cuts to climate science

Five years ago, climate change scientists said they were in the midst of a severe funding crisis.

For more than decade, they had benefited from tens of millions of dollars in federal funding, which allowed Canada’s academic leaders to build a robust research network that pioneered significant breakthroughs. An independent organization, the Canadian Foundation for Climate and Atmospheric Sciences, evaluated their project proposals and allocated the federal dollars for a wide range of research topics.