Loonie at highest level in more than 2 years, TSX down after rate hike announcement

TORONTO — The loonie closed at its highest level in more than two years as Toronto's main stock index fell after the Bank of Canada raised its interest rate for the second time in less than two months.

Today's surprise hike of the central bank's overnight lending rate to 1.0 per cent comes less than a week after the latest data for economic growth showed an impressive expansion of 4.5 per cent for Canada in the second quarter.

The Canadian dollar soared on the news, moving up 0.71 cents U.S. to an average trading price of 81.54 cents US. It's the first time the loonie has closed above 81 cents US since June 26, 2015.

On Bay Street, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index dropped 30.32 points to 15,059.83, but it had been positive before the Bank of Canada's 10 a.m. ET rate announcement.

South of the border, U.S. stocks recovered some of the market's hefty losses from the day before.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average climbed 54.33 points to 21,807.64, the S&P 500 index added 7.69 points to 2,465.54, and the Nasdaq composite index advanced 17.74 to 6,393.31.

Energy companies led the gainers, climbing as the October crude contract rose 50 cents to US$49.16 per barrel.

Elsewhere in commodities, the December gold contract lost $5.50 at $1,339.00 an ounce, the October natural gas contract gained three cents to US$3.00 per mmBTU, and the December copper contract increased two cents to US$3.15 a pound.

The Canadian Press