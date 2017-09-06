RCMP has ‘extensive’ interview with Brad Wall on GTH land deal

Premier Brad Wall has revealed he went through a “very thorough” interview with the RCMP in connection with the Global Transportation Hub land deal.

He told reporters Wednesday about his meeting with police earlier in the summer. He did not have a lawyer present for the interview, he said.

“I would say it was extensive,” Wall said.

“They were in-depth questions. They were very familiar with the project. They’d read, not just the auditor’s report, but the coverage. I thought it was very thorough.”