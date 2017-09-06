Saskatchewan wildfire situation stable, but flames flare up southeast of Regina

REGINA — A wildfire that torched grassland southeast of Regina earlier this week has flared up again.

The flames burned more than 14 square kilometres on Monday before hundreds of volunteers managed to put it out with the help of a water bomber.

Deidre Nelson with the RM of Waverley says the fire, which destroyed some fence lines and scattered cattle, is burning again.

Meanwhile, the Saskatchewan government says there has been no significant growth to wildfires near communities in the province's northeast.

The number of people registering at evacuation centres has also levelled off.

Wildfires in the Pelican Narrows region have forced more than 2,500 people from their homes.

On Wednesday, Sandy Bay residents forced from their homes were given the option of returning home.

The highway leading into Sandy Bay is still closed, but the more than 150 people who left the community last week can now choose to be escorted back, said provincial officials.

A total of nearly 2,500 people have fled their homes in northern Saskatchewan due to the fires.

Fire bans are still in place for most of the province.

(CJWW, CKRM, CTV Regina)

The Canadian Press