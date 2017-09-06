Student group in Nova Scotia condemns ‘drastic tuition fee increases’

HALIFAX — A student group is slamming tuition fee increases in Nova Scotia, saying they are rising faster than other Canadian jurisdictions.

The Canadian Federation of Students says students in the province are facing "drastic tuition fee increases," citing data from the Maritime Provinces Higher Education Commission that shows an average hike of 5.6 per cent.

The commission says the largest increase is at the Nova Scotia College of Art and Design University, where tuition has risen by 10.85 per cent.

Aidan McNally of the provincial branch of the Canadian Federation of Students says the increases shut the door to many potential students who can't afford the average undergraduate tuition of $7,567 in Nova Scotia.

The federation says the fee increases were made possible by the tuition fee market adjustment as part of the current memorandum of understanding between universities and the province.

However, Minister of Labour and Advanced Education Labi Kousoulis says the one-time market adjustment for universities was a necessary step in fixing a blunder by the previous NDP government. (Global News)

The Canadian Press