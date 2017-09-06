The dismantling of INAC

In a recurring segment of Tom King’s celebrated CBC radio series The Dead Dog Café Comedy Hour the affable—but somewhat naïve—character Jasper Friendly Bear invited listeners to join him by the hearth in a segment he called “Fireside Friendly Bear.” Each week, with the sounds of a crackling fire in the background, Jasper would read an excerpt from what he called “great Canadian literature.” King’s running gag deliberately set the audience up for a more high-minded interlude in the comedy show. Without fail, however, Jasper reads a random passage from the 4,000-page Report of the Royal Commission on Aboriginal Peoples (RCAP). The gag, an example of King’s intellectual prowess and talent for sardonic humour, wryly jabs at the indifference Canadian politicians have shown for the RCAP report since its release over 20 years ago.