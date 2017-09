Trudeau appears immune to political pathogens — but only so far

John Ivison National Post

If Andrew Scheer didn’t expect much of a reaction to his Conservative leadership victory, he will not have been disappointed.

These Liberals have never been more popular. At the halfway mark of the government’s mandate, a new poll by Abacus Data of voting intentions suggests Justin Trudeau’s party has a 12-point lead.

If an election were held today, it suggests the Liberals would garner 43 per cent support, compared to 31 per cent for the Conservatives and 17 per cent for the leaderless NDP.