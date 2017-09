Why the Liberals’ proposed tax changes are taking a pounding

A familiar mix of government incompetence and opposition shamelessness — together with a large dollop of special-interest shinola — have combined to turn a package of relatively modest tax changes into a government-shaking PR disaster.

There are lots of valid critiques of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s proposals. But these have been lost in a cross-country meltdown among doctors and small business owners out of all proportion to any increase in tax they might suffer.