Wynne demands Tory MPP retract on-air comments, warns about possible lawsuit

Ontario’s premier is asking a Conservative member of the provincial legislature to retract comments made in a radio interview broadcast earlier this week, saying he could otherwise face a defamation lawsuit.

Lawyers representing Kathleen Wynne have sent a letter to MPP Bill Walker alleging he told Toronto radio station AM640 the premier was under investigation and facing charges in connection with an upcoming Election Act bribery trial for two Liberal party members.

Pat Sorbara, the premier’s former deputy chief of staff, face