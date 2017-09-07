Bannon on Catholic Church’s DACA support: ‘They need illegal aliens to fill the churches’

Former White House chief strategist Steven Bannon said the Catholic Church’s support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA, is economically driven and owes to the church’s struggle to fill pews.

“To come to grips with the problems in the church, they need illegal aliens. They need illegal aliens to fill the churches. It’s obvious on the face of it,” Bannon said in a “60 Minutes” interview that was previewed on “CBS This Morning” Thursday. “They have an economic interest in unlimited immigration.”