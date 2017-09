Bannon to appear on CBS News’ “60 Minutes”

Steve Bannon, President Trump’s former chief strategist, will appear on CBS News’ “60 Minutes” on Sunday in his first television interview since leaving the White House and returning to Breitbart News.

It’s the first in-depth interview Bannon has given on any platform since his departure from the White House last month. CBS News’ Charlie Rose is interviewing him, and the interview will air 7 p.m. Sunday, with more airing Monday on “CBS This Morning.”