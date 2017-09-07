Bernier won’t push Tories on supply management anymore, he says

Maxime Bernier, the libertarian candidate who lost the Conservative leadership to Andrew Scheer by a hair this May, says he will no longer push his party to end agricultural supply management.

Standing outside a Winnipeg hotel meeting room in which Scheer had earlier earned standing ovations from the Conservative caucus, a somewhat deflated Bernier explained Thursday he’s done fighting with his party on the issue and won’t put it on the floor of a Conservative Party policy convention next August.