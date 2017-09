Former candidate Peter Julian endorses Jagmeet Singh’s NDP leadership bid

B.C. MP and former leadership candidate Peter Julian has endorsed Ontario MPP Jagmeet Singh in his bid to become the next leader of the federal NDP.

“If we’re talking about changing Canada, we need to be competitive right across the country,” Julian told the Post ahead of his announcement in Vancouver on Thursday.

“The 47,000 new members (that Singh’s campaign claims he signed up) is extraordinarily impressive. It’s not something that’s happened before in the history of the NDP.”