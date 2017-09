Government and auditor general at odds over size of Ontario’s deficit

It’s not quite Mayweather-McGregor, but the stakes are high in the accounting slugfest between the provincial government and the auditor general.

Finance Minister Charles Sousa and Treasury Board President Liz Sandals — and the bureaucrats in their ministries — say Ontario’s deficit last year was $991 million, while auditor general Bonnie Lysyk maintained it was $2.44 billion.