Governments need to act on energy-efficient buildings shift

In December 2016, Canada’s first ministers set the stage for bold action in the building sector. They committed, in the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, to pursue some of the lowest-cost, most rapidly achievable ways to reduce carbon emissions. On the heels of the Energy and Mines Ministers’ Conference in St. Andrews, New Brunswick, in mid-August, the time has come for governments at all levels to redouble their efforts and support the rapid and complete implementation of these measures.