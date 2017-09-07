National Newswatch

Governments need to act on energy-efficient buildings shift

By — Sep 7 2017

In December 2016, Canada’s first ministers set the stage for bold action in the building sector. They committed, in the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change, to pursue some of the lowest-cost, most rapidly achievable ways to reduce carbon emissions. On the heels of the Energy and Mines Ministers’ Conference in St. Andrews, New Brunswick, in mid-August, the time has come for governments at all levels to redouble their efforts and support the rapid and complete implementation of these measures.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines