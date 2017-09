Helen Jennens Lost Both Her Sons To Overdoses. Here’s What She Wanted To Ask Trudeau.

Helen Jennens remembers every detail of the day she found her son Rian dead in his bed from an opioid overdose.

That morning, she’d made chili. Rian had called her the night before, saying he had a really bad headache and was going to bed early. She phoned him first at 9 a.m. while she cooked. He didn’t answer. She called again. He didn’t pick up. She called, and called. Something was wrong.