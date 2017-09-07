Kyle MacLachlan on ‘Twin Peaks’ and the finale: ‘It’s a lot to absorb’

Kyle MacLachlan isn’t surprised to hear viewers were confounded by the finale of “Twin Peaks.”

“You heard the collective fork drop with the pie,” says MacLachlan, who over a span of 28 years has enjoyed damn fine desserts and coffee as eccentric FBI agent Dale Cooper.

The 58-year-old Washington state native was in Toronto Tuesday to talk about — but not exactly decipher — Sunday’s final episode of the series. Viewers who missed Showtime’s continuation of “Twin Peaks” can catch up with all 18 new episodes, as well as the original ABC seasons, on streaming service CraveTV.

While CraveTV makes binge-watching possible, MacLachlan cautions some viewers might find screening several episodes in a row as disorienting as a trip to the series’ nightmarish Black Lodge.

“Take a break between shows,” he suggests. “It’s a lot to absorb.”

SPOILER ALERT: The final scene finds Cooper — or an altered